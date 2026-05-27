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Free and Open Source Software, and Review
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Baresip - modular SIP user-agent - LinuxLinks
baresip is a portable SIP user agent designed as a minimal and modular VoIP client.
It supports Linux and other platforms and is suitable for lightweight softphone use, embedded deployments, and custom real-time communication applications.
This is free and open source software.
ClipShare Server - share clipboard and files - LinuxLinks
ClipShare Server is the background service for ClipShare, a cross-platform clipboard sharing tool that lets devices exchange copied content over a local network.
It’s designed to run quietly on a desktop or laptop while Android and desktop clients connect to send and receive clipboard text, images, and files.
This is free and open source software.
biff - datetime arithmetic, parsing, formatting and more - LinuxLinks
biff is a command-line utility for working with dates, times, durations, and time zones from the shell.
It lets you carry out datetime arithmetic, parse human-friendly temporal expressions, format timestamps in different representations, and handle common command-line time workflows such as calculating spans, generating recurring datetimes, and transforming timestamps in logs.
This is free and open source software.
Clipboard Manager - designed for tiling window managers - LinuxLinks
Clipboard Manager is a lightweight terminal-based clipboard manager for Linux. It’s designed for tiling window manager setups such as Hyprland, but also supports Wayland and X11 environments.
The application keeps a local clipboard history, provides a ratatui-powered interface for selecting previous entries, and includes helpful detection features for common content types and sensitive data.
This is free and open source software.
ClipCascade - cross-platform clipboard synchronisation utility - LinuxLinks
ClipCascade is a cross-platform clipboard synchronisation utility that automatically shares clipboard content across connected devices.
It supports text, images, and files, and can be used with a self-hosted server or in peer-to-peer mode. On Linux, it can run with either a GTK tray interface or a terminal-based CLI, depending on the display server environment.
This is free and open source software.
Tauno Serial Plotter - graphical serial data plotting tool - LinuxLinks
Tauno Serial Plotter is a graphical serial data plotting tool designed for Arduino boards and other embedded devices.
It reads incoming serial output and turns numeric values into live plots, making it useful for monitoring sensor readings, debugging microcontroller projects, and visualising changing data without building a custom dashboard.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX running Linux - Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server-class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, four M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350 W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX.
UniClipboard - real-time clipboard sync across all your devices - LinuxLinks
UniClipboard is a privacy-focused cross-device clipboard synchronisation tool.
It lets users copy content on one device and paste it on another, supporting text, images, and files while keeping clipboard data encrypted in transit and at rest. It’s designed to work across Linux, macOS, and Windows, with mobile companion support for local network clipboard exchange.
This is free and open source software.
Homie - terminal-based clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
Homie is a terminal-based clipboard manager written in Go.
It runs as a daemon to track clipboard activity, stores copied items locally, and provides a searchable terminal history window for retrieving and reusing previous clipboard entries.
This is free and open source software.