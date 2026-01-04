news
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
-
Nicolas Magand ☛ New year, new me, new web browsing setup?
In 2022, I experimented with blocking JavaScript on a per-site basis, which, at the time, allowed me to feel better about my behaviour on the web. You see, I thought that I was not actively refusing adverts. I was just disabling a specific technology on my web browser; not my fault if most ads are enabled via JS after all.
True, ads couldn’t reach my house, but not because I actively refused their delivery; simply because the trucks used for their delivery weren’t allowed to drive on my pedestrian-only street.
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ My 50 most popular blog posts in 2025
Here are my most popular blog posts from 2025, with the caveat that this might all be bullshit from bots.
For example, this year the number one hit was a blog post from 2022, that never had a large number of hits in any previous year, and also wasn't particularly interesting or controversial. An absolutely "mid" post, as the kids say. It had more than twice as many hits as the number two post. 99.5% of those hits came from the user agent: [...]
-
James G ☛ Personal and community web search engines
Ever since I made the first version of IndieWeb Search, a search engine that let you search personal websites, I have been thinking about the idea of “community search engines.”
-
Bastian Gruber ☛ How I browse the web in 2026
This blog post should serve as a time capsule for my future self. How was it like serving the Internet in 2026? What is my set up, my most visitied bookmarks, websites I frequently go to? Let's find out.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ New year, new theme
I was working on a revision of the Manual WordPress theme to coincide with our upcoming migration from WordPress to ClassicPress. I couldn't resist and implemented it here on the blog while still on WordPress. (ClassicPress is scheduled to come into play in March.)
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ JeffGeerling.com has been Migrated to Hugo
Since 2009, this website has run on Drupal. Starting with Drupal 6, and progressing through major site upgrades and migrations to 7, 8, 9, and 10, I used the site as a way to dogfood the same CMS (Content Management System) I used in my day job for over a decade.
-