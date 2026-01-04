Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

In 2022, I experimented with blocking JavaScript on a per-site basis, which, at the time, allowed me to feel better about my behaviour on the web. You see, I thought that I was not actively refusing adverts. I was just disabling a specific technology on my web browser; not my fault if most ads are enabled via JS after all.

True, ads couldn’t reach my house, but not because I actively refused their delivery; simply because the trucks used for their delivery weren’t allowed to drive on my pedestrian-only street.