Open Hardware/Modding: FPGA Dev Kit, HackerBox, and More
Hackaday ☛ FPGA Dev Kit Unofficially Brings MSX Standard Back
In the 1980s there were an incredible number of personal computers of all shapes, sizes, and operating system types, and there was very little interoperability. Unlike today’s Windows-Mac duopoly, this era was much more of a free-for-all but that didn’t mean companies like Microsoft weren’t trying to clean up all of this mess. In 1983 they introduced the MSX standard for computers, hoping to coalesce users around a single design. Eventually it became very successful in Japan and saw some use in a few other places but is now relegated to the dustbin of history, but a new FPGA kit unofficially supports this standard.
Matthew Brunelle ☛ Review of HackerBox 0122 - Ouroboros
This month's box includes a OVcam based camera board and ECG measurement board! Also, I got a lot of nice new tools from the holidays that help me out with the build.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Testing the Mono Gateway, a custom-built 10 Gbps Router
Last month, the stars aligned for me to bring the Mono Gateway (a 10 Gbps router that YouTuber Tomaž Zaman and his team at Mono built from scratch) on a trip to Phoenix, and test it with one of the most OP network test boxes I've ever seen, at the ServeTheHome HQ.
In this video, Patrick (from STH) and I put Gateway through a real-world torture test using CyPerf: [...]