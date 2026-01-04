Programming, Databases, Education With Free Software

One of the frustrating aspects of Vim for me is that in insert mode you’re quite limited in what you can do. That’s fine most of the time, except when you’re in command-line mode (meaning you’re typing something like :s). In command-line mode there’s no way to switch to normal mode, so if you make a typo or want to edit a command you’ve previous invoked that’s a bit painful.

Recently I’ve discovered a way to mitigate the problem - namely the command history window. (see :h cmdwin for details) You can trigger in a couple of ways: [...]