posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2025



Quoting: This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip —

Linux-first laptops are overlooked because of their specs sometimes, but you can find some pretty sweet and powerful deals on the open-source side of the pond. This laptop by Tuxedo is one of the most powerful you can buy, and it comes with Linux out of the box.

Tuxedo, a German Linux hardware manufacturer, has just shown off the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10. This laptop range stands up to options from companies like System76 and Kubuntu Focus, and is built around AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series of processors, codenamed "Strix Point." These chips are currently AMD's crème de la crème when it comes to laptops, using the Zen 5 core architecture. This laptop range comes in options ranging up to the top-tier AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, so you can get this laptop as powerful as you need it. It comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, which should be good enough for most daily applications and maybe even some gaming if you don't get too demanding.