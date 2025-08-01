Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Arch Linux Installer Gets U2F Authentication and Bluetooth Support

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Tux Math Game on Ubuntu 24.04

Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2025

Hostile takeover

Updated This Past Day

  1. Sabotaging Linux on Behalf of Microsoft With UEFI 'Secure' Boot (De Facto Remote 'Kill Switch'), Then Defaming, Stalking and Harassing Critics of 'Secure' Boot for 12 Years, Then SLAPPing Their Spouses and Them
    The sorts of stubborn lunatics we've been dealing with
  2. An Illusion and Cult Worship of Magnitude (Ubiquity as "Victory")
    GNU has been around for over 40 years and it'll likely continue to exist for another 40 (in some form)

    New

  3. Moving on in Techrights, Geeks Gonna Geek
    In the coming weeks we plan to focus (as we explained last week) on patents, GNU/Linux issues, and the occasional philosophical essays
  4. Slopwatch: Google News Has Lost the Plot
    Almost the majority of articles returned for "Linux" are fakes
  5. Links 31/07/2025: Australia Restricts YouTube Access, Personal Privacy at Risk
    Links for the day
  6. Links 31/07/2025: Spotify Collapses and Spotify Now Forcing Some Users to Undergo Face-Scanning
    Links for the day
  7. A Lot of Supposedly "Successful" Businesses Are Just Debt-Racking Vessels Without Any Prospects of Financial Sustainability
    The probability of bankruptcy of any business is more than 0%
  8. theregister.com: The Voice of Microsoft US?
    It basically sold out
  9. Yes, You Can Love and Adore Things Whilst Also Criticising Them
    Is society being divided and groomed/primed to be resistant to constructive criticism?
  10. Links 31/07/2025: War in Ukraine, Security News, and Cyberattacks Against Journalists on the Rise
    Links for the day
  11. Gemini Links 31/07/2025: Fake Money and Gemini Diaries
    Links for the day
  12. Google: From Pointing to Relevant Sites to Pointing to Social Control Media to Actually Parroting Social Control Media as "Facts"
    Google has become a misinformation company
  13. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
    IRC logs for Wednesday, July 30, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-07-25 to 2025-07-31
    3443 /about.shtml
    2219 /n/2025/07/28/Richard_Stallman_is_Usually_Right_Because_He_Thinks_Outside_the.shtml
    1981 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_UK_Seems_to_Have_Become_American_and_Management_is.shtml
    1791 /n/2025/07/29/This_Monday_WebProNews_Absolutely_Flooded_the_Web_With_Fake_LLM.shtml
    1312 /index.shtml
    883 /irc.shtml
    806 /n/2025/07/25/The_Future_of_the_Web_is_One_Rendering_Engine_or_Flavours_of_Ch.shtml
    786 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    785 /n/2025/07/24/Links_24_07_2025_Storage_Tapes_Still_Kicking_Windows_TCO_on_Ste.shtml
    613 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_50_Percent_Tariffs_in_Amazon_Dying_Intel_Offlo.shtml
    610 /browse/latest.shtml
    585 /n/2025/07/28/Links_28_07_2025_COVID_19_Sped_up_Brain_Aging_Circumvention_is_.shtml
    560 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_NOAA_Cuts_Endangers_Lives_Europe_s_Self_Inflic.shtml
    521 /n/2025/07/29/Another_Failed_Use_Case_for_Chatbots_LLM_Legal_Advice_and_Analy.shtml
    519 /n/2025/07/29/Yes_Microsoft_is_the_Problem.shtml
    507 /n/2025/07/12/Links_12_07_2025_Birdwatching_and_Fake_Misleading_Wall_Street_V.shtml
    498 /n/2025/07/26/Doing_My_Share_to_Tackle_Online_Slop_and_SPAM.shtml
    498 /n/2025/07/26/Blaming_Programming_Languages_for_Users_and_Developers_Bad_Prac.shtml
    492 /n/2025/07/28/LWN_Has_Been_Down_for_a_Long_Time_Another_Casualty_of_LLM_Bots.shtml
    467 /n/2025/07/27/Trajectory_of_The_Register_From_News_Site_s_Into_B2B_and_Into_M.shtml
    466 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_in_Trouble.shtml
    463 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_is_Desperate_for_Money_According_to_The_Register.shtml
    460 /n/2025/07/27/LLM_Slop_Has_Only_Been_a_Boon_for_Misinformation_Online.shtml
    455 /n/2025/07/28/Nonfree_Software_in_My_Bank_by_Richard_Stallman.shtml
    453 /n/2025/07/27/Pushers_of_systemd_Rewrite_History_Richard_Stallman_Said_UNIX_W.shtml
    453 /browse/index.shtml
    450 /n/2025/07/28/Gemini_Links_28_07_2025_Bila_Yarrudhanggalangdhuray_and_Running.shtml
    449 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_Political_Affairs_Data_Breaches_Attacks_on_Fre.shtml
    448 /n/2025/07/27/When_You_Tell_You_It_s_Free_Does_That_Mean_No_Charges_If_So_Who.shtml
    440 /n/2025/07/28/The_Register_MS_The_Register_US.shtml
    437 /n/2025/07/26/Microsoft_Windows_Lost_400_Million_Users_in_a_Few_Years_Why_Doe.shtml
    435 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_Slop_Blunders_and_China_Has_Code_of_Conduct_fo.shtml
    428 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Amazon_Shutdown_in_China_Russian_Economy_Slows.shtml
    428 /n/2025/07/25/Tech_is_Not_Technology.shtml
    427 /n/2025/07/25/YouTube_is_a_Spamfarm_Slopfarm_and_Clickfarm_a_Lot_of_Numbers_T.shtml
    426 /n/2025/07/27/Gemini_Links_27_07_2025_DAW_Mixer_Chains_and_Simple_Software.shtml
    426 /n/2025/07/25/Yes_Master.shtml
    425 /n/2025/07/26/Gemini_Links_26_07_2025_Bloody_Google_and_New_People_in_Geminis.shtml
    422 /n/2025/07/25/10th_Month_Ten_Weeks_From_Now_at_Ten_AM.shtml
    419 /n/2025/07/29/Expect_More_Microsoft_Layoffs.shtml
    417 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_MS_is_Inventing_or_Giving_Air_Time_to_New_Conspira.shtml
    415 /n/2025/07/26/Slopwatch_Fakes_FUD_Duplicates_and_Charlatans_Galore.shtml
    410 /n/2025/07/27/When_Silence_Says_So_Much.shtml
    410 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_More_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Science_and_Hard.shtml
    408 /n/2025/07/25/A_Nadella_Memo_Distracts_From_Microsoft_s_Cheapening_Of_the_Wor.shtml
    408 /n/2025/07/27/We_re_Going_to_Focus_Less_on_the_Molotov_Cocktail_Throwing_Micr.1.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/26/HTML_and_the_Web_Used_to_be_Something_a_Child_Could_Learn_Moder.shtml
    405 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_FSF_Hackathon_and_Hulk_Hogan_Was_a_Very_Bad_Ma.shtml
    402 /n/2025/07/25/Microsoft_Says_It_Lost_400_Million_Windows_Users_Now_It_s_Waiti.shtml
    400 /n/2025/07/27/Most_Editors_at_The_Register_Are_American_Including_the_Editor_.shtml
    399 /n/2025/07/23/Misinformation_is_Not_Intelligence.shtml
    398 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Rationed_Meals_in_the_US_and_TikTok_Repels_Inv.shtml
    397 /n/2025/07/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    396 /n/2025/07/28/Microsoft_Turns_News_Sites_Into_Spamfarms.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/26/Many_People_Still_Read_Techrights_Because_It_Says_the_Truth_Pro.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/29/Someone_Should_Remind_Microsoft_Lunduke_That_Microsoft_Hires_Ma.shtml
    394 /n/2025/07/29/LWN_Downtime_Due_to_Linode_Not_LLM_Bots.shtml
    389 /n/2025/07/27/New_Techrights_Soon_Turns_2_A_Few_Days_Before_the_FSF_Turns_40.shtml
    384 /n/2025/07/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    380 /n/2025/07/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
some picks, more to come
Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD): Blaming the Wrong Things on "Linux"
some new examples
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The 4 Best Android Phone Brands for Linux Lovers
Buying a phone can sometimes be more stressful for Linux users than other people
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download
The third monthly snapshot of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is available to download
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and some BSD, mostly GNU/Linux though
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
News From FSF and GNU Projects
some updates from both
Mozilla on Buzzwords, Tor Browser, Thunderbird Update
some Mozilla picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Raspberry Pi and Programmable Computers
mostly Raspberry Pi picks
Red Hat Promotes Back Doors and Fake 'Studies' That It Paid For
IBM deceit
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux and Native GNU/Linux Builds
4 stories regarding games
Jack Wallen's Latest GNU/Linux Recommendations
2 articles
today's howtos
many for today
Android Leftovers
I bought a cheap Android phone and learned a very expensive lesson
Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches
TUXEDO Computers specializes in Linux-focused laptops and desktops
I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites
I started my Linux journey with Raspberry Pi OS
Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM
Ubuntu 25.10 will make it easier to use hardware-backed full-disk encryption (FDE) integrated with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally)
Remember digital photo frames? Well, a new GNOME Shell extension brings one to the Linux desktop
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Linux offers a wide array of music players
The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now
It’s been almost two years since my last update on this project
Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42
Many a Linux nerd is under a wrongful impression that I have some rancorous emotional investment toward different components of the operating system called Linux
Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support
Software support is available through OpenWrt and Ubuntu 22.04
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
FOSS and more
LWN's Kernel Coverage
3 articles
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More
Ubuntu picks
LWN Coverage From DebConf25 in Brest
2 articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LibreOffice Latest
a pair of updates on LibreOffice
GNU/Linux Versus Slop
against cheaters
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
distros and hardware
Security Leftovers
Security-related bits
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS leftovers and more
Web Browsers: Curl, Webrings, and Numbers Station Simulator
4 picks for now
Games: Godot 4.5 Beta 4 and MSI Claw A8 Gaming Performance With GNU/Linux
a pair of articles
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly official stuff from Red Hat
Applications: OpenSnitch, Istio, and More
4 picks for now
today's howtos
idroot and more
Linux 6.16
just out
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Thunderful, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip
Linux-first laptops are overlooked because of their specs sometimes
The Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes
The annual assertion by open-source developers that the year of the Linux desktop is here may finally be more than a mere catchphrase
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC
Are you using KDE Plasma but still working the same way you did on Windows
Euphonica – Cool New GTK4 MPD Client Work in Process
For users of Music Player Daemon (MPD in short)? Here’s cool new client app in development for Linux desktop
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Week 2 recap GSoC 2025 - searching c++ and creating floating toolbar
Apart from setting up a new open source project
DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie
The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS
Welcoming New Faces to the Thunderbird Community Team
Thunderbird is (and has always been) powered by the people
Uptime of 666 [original]
That speaks a lot for the stability of X, GNU, and Linux
XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home
4 new articles
XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use
some XDA links
HowTo Geek on Batch Renaming, Daemons, Distros, and More
4 recent articles
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems
a pair of articles
Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)
some Linux picks
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest
some key articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles