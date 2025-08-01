news
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system
I found Bluestar to be a particularly beautiful distro. After spending a long time with NixOS, switching to Bluestar felt refreshingly simple. For those unfamiliar, Bluestar Linux is based on Arch and features a customized KDE Plasma desktop with a strong visual identity. It comes with up-to-date packages and kernel, a live version, a wide range of desktop and multimedia software, and both 32- and 64-bit versions. There's also a dedicated Bluestar repository that offers additional apps beyond the standard Arch repos.
What sets Bluestar apart is how it brings together design cues from Windows, macOS, and traditional Linux environments. The top panel mirrors what you’d typically find in many Linux setups, offering quick access to system functions, indicators, and application controls. The desktop includes Windows-style icons for files and folders, while the bottom of the screen features a taskbar-like dock with centered icons, similar to macOS.
Bluestar ships with a dark theme, beautiful wallpapers, and a fully configured KDE Plasma environment that delivers macOS-level visual refinement right out of the box. That said, don’t mistake Bluestar for a clone of macOS or Windows. Underneath the polished surface, it’s still a Linux system based on Arch. And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.