Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.”

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system

Aug 01, 2025



I found Bluestar to be a particularly beautiful distro. After spending a long time with NixOS, switching to Bluestar felt refreshingly simple. For those unfamiliar, Bluestar Linux is based on Arch and features a customized KDE Plasma desktop with a strong visual identity. It comes with up-to-date packages and kernel, a live version, a wide range of desktop and multimedia software, and both 32- and 64-bit versions. There's also a dedicated Bluestar repository that offers additional apps beyond the standard Arch repos.

What sets Bluestar apart is how it brings together design cues from Windows, macOS, and traditional Linux environments. The top panel mirrors what you’d typically find in many Linux setups, offering quick access to system functions, indicators, and application controls. The desktop includes Windows-style icons for files and folders, while the bottom of the screen features a taskbar-like dock with centered icons, similar to macOS.

Bluestar ships with a dark theme, beautiful wallpapers, and a fully configured KDE Plasma environment that delivers macOS-level visual refinement right out of the box. That said, don’t mistake Bluestar for a clone of macOS or Windows. Underneath the polished surface, it’s still a Linux system based on Arch. And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.

