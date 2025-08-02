news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching - KDE Blogs —

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week something was merged for Plasma 6.5 that a lot of people have been wanting for a long time: automatic day/night theme switching! And that's not all; we’ve got more visual customizability on offer too, plus a bunch more UI improvements and bug fixes. Check it all out here...