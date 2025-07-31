news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42 —

And here we are. The end of this article. In some ways, you could consider it an extension of my review of Fedora 42, with a bit more focus on specific aspects of the desktop behavior and usage, ergonomics, package management and such. Some good things, some brilliants things, some bad or even awful ones. I'm not trying to be diplomatic on purpose, I simply see a blend of solutions and options that don't gel well together, a story of Linux repeated a million times.

I've always liked Fedora's underlying tech, the kernel, the yum/dnf tooling. I was never keen on the licensing model, as it sort of mandates breaking out of the distro's world to get to the stuff that people want or need, as, alas, there's a lot of useful proprietary stuff out there. So far, attempts to reconcile this haven't worked out that well. If anything, I think the latest few attempts only create more confusion. For now.

Ergonomics. Ah, ergonomics. Where do you separate taste from functionality? Well, as I always said, you count mouse clicks. Only techies use keyboard shortcuts, so if your first thought is Ctrl + something, nope. A simple GUI is good in that it's not cluttered, but form over function, c'mon. The normies ain't any more enlightened, and you only make work harder for people who seek efficiency. But on the plus side, I think Fedora's made inroads in the accessibility space. And then, side by side with it, it also seems to embrace a whole bunch of smartphone-like Windows-11-like ideas that have no place on the desktop.

And with those words, I bid thee farewell.