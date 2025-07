news

Quoting: Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes —

The annual assertion by open-source developers that the year of the Linux desktop is here may finally be more than a mere catchphrase.

According to the web traffic analysis website StatCounter, Linux desktop usage in the U.S. reached 5.03% of the operating system market, with worldwide usage at about 4.1% as of June 2025.