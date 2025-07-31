news
Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support
Optional accessories include a dedicated case, heat sink, 4G and 5G modules, and Wi-Fi 7 NICs such as the BPI-R4-NIC-BE14. Software support is available through OpenWrt and Ubuntu 22.04, with the current kernel version at 5.4. MediaTek provides vendor SDK images for the Wi-Fi 7 NICs, though only prebuilt images are distributed since the driver source code remains closed.