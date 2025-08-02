During the last year I developed as a side project a new tool called chimg . That tool is useful to modify a given rootfs chroot directory in a declarative way. It can replace a kernel within a chroot, preseed snaps, install debian packages, add PPAs and more (documentation is in git but not yet published).

The nice thing about this is, that this tool can be integrated into livecd-rootfs (the tool that is usually used to build Ubuntu images) or future tools which might use the craft framework to build images. chimg automatically detects already bind-mounted filesystems (eg. /sys , /proc , …), detects already preseeded snaps and usually does that same thing that livecd-rootfs currently does when eg. replacing an already installed kernel.