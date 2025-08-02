news
today's howtos
-
List memory percentage per user
-
Thomas Bechtold: Streamline Root Filesystem Modifications with chimg
During the last year I developed as a side project a new tool called chimg . That tool is useful to modify a given rootfs chroot directory in a declarative way. It can replace a kernel within a chroot, preseed snaps, install debian packages, add PPAs and more (documentation is in git but not yet published).
The nice thing about this is, that this tool can be integrated into livecd-rootfs (the tool that is usually used to build Ubuntu images) or future tools which might use the craft framework to build images.
chimgautomatically detects already bind-mounted filesystems (eg.
/sys,
/proc, …), detects already preseeded snaps and usually does that same thing that
livecd-rootfscurrently does when eg. replacing an already installed kernel.
-
How to Install SoundConverter on FunOS
If you’re looking for a fast and simple way to convert audio files on your GNU/Linux system, SoundConverter is one of the best tools available. With a clean and intuitive interface, it allows users to convert audio files between different formats with just a few clicks.
-
Michael Ablassmeier: libvirt - incremental backups for raw devices
Skimming through the latest libvirt releases, to my surprise, i found that latest versions (>= v10.10.0) have added support for the QCOW data-file setting.
-
7 Ways to Fix Broken Packages in Ubuntu Linux
APT Package Manager on Ubuntu offers an easy way to install various packages; however, sometimes we do face issues while installing a new package using it.
-
CubicleNate ☛ Quick Fix: Recover a Corrupted Btrfs Filesystem in Minutes
After a laptop freeze due to a corrupted Btrfs filesystem, I found a solution in single-user mode. I identified the issue using the Btrfs check command and successfully repaired the partition table. This experience highlighted the importance of backups and demonstrated Linux's resilience. Don't fear filesystem corruption; solutions exist.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Follow Journalctl Logs in Realtime to Monitor System and Services
Tailing journalctl logs is an essential skill for any GNU/Linux administrator or developer. Start with the basic -f flag, then gradually incorporate filters as you require.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 7: Control Flow With Loops
Let's iterate through the loops.