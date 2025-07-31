news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches —

TUXEDO Computers specializes in Linux-focused laptops and desktops, offering a complete hardware-software combo that caters really well to all kinds of users. On top of that, the German manufacturer provides pre-configured systems with full driver compatibility and a dedicated system optimization tool called the TUXEDO Control Center.

Smaller players like Purism, TUXEDO, and System76 have gained traction in recent years by offering a complete Linux package rather than simple hardware compatibility.

TUXEDO's latest entry into this space comes with the launch of the InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10), targeting AI developers and content creators by offering AMD's newest Ryzen AI 300 processors.