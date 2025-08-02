today's leftovers

libinput 1.29.0 is now available.

libinput now provides an interactive libinput debug-tablet-pad tool that complements the existing libinput debug-tablet tool. As the name implies it is for debugging events from tablet pads.

The new repeat key filtering introduced in this cycle was too aggressive and ended up filtering events if 4 or more keys were pressed simultaneously. (4 is the minimum, some keyboards have a larger kernel-internal event buffer and didn't exhibit the bug until more keys were held down). This is fixed now.

Finally, devices with the high-resolution wheel events disabled via a quirk had those events unintentionally re-enabled by the high-resolution fixes added in RC2, triggering duplicate events. This is fixed now, kernel events are discarded and only emulated high-resolution wheel events are processed.

Since this is the release now, here's again a list of notable changes since libinput 1.28: - High-resolution scroll wheels have better heuristics to avoid inadvertent scrolls. This should also help with not-so-high-resolution scroll wheels which can skip those heuristics now, resulting in better responsiveness. - Virtual devices (e.g. uinput) are now detected in libinput and some internal heuristics are disabled for those (e.g. tablet smoothing) - Tablet tools with an fixed eraser button (almost all these days) can now configure that eraser button to be a regular button instead. - Jumping cursors on Asus "ASUE..." touchpads have lost their excitement and are no longer jumping. - libinput now uses a plugin pipeline internally. This prepares the way for public plugins, planned for libinput 1.30. - mtdev is now an optional dependency - libinput debug-tablet-pad is a new tool for interactive tablet pad debugging - a lot of internal code modernization, making the code nicer to work on and test cases easier to write

Many thanks to our contributors Araz Abdyev, Benjamin Tissoires, Borui Wang, Jan Engelhardt, José Expósito, K900, Kacper Piwiński, Peter Hutterer, Ryan Hendrickson, Sebastian Lövdahl, Subhaditya Nath, Wren Turkal, Yang Kun, cptpcrd, gudvinr, tokyo4j.

As usual, the git shortlog is below.

Peter Hutterer (9): plugin: ignore high-resolution wheel events from disabled wheels meson.build: change from config.set10() and #if to config.set() and #ifdef utils: allow strv_join on a null string util: add two macros for clearing a line util: add a clamp macro tools: add a debug-tablet-pad tool tools: add missing AttrIsVirtual handling for listing quirks evdev: move the SYN_REPORT 1 filtering to the touchpad backend libinput 1.29.0

