Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Tux Math Game on Ubuntu 24.04

Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025

Metacity

Updated This Past Day

  1. Wall Street Does Not Care About Microsoft's Impending (August) Layoffs, It Believes Lies From Microsoft, Whose Debt Grows Rapidly
    If Microsoft is doing so well and swimming in money, why so many cuts (about 29,000 layoffs so far this year)?
  2. Riot for peace & Love: Catholic Influencers and Digital Missionaries welcome Jubilee of Youth
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  3. Google 'Search' is Fast Becoming No Better Than Social Control Media Infested With Bots
    Google emerged almost 30 years ago as a company looking to organise the Web and direct people towards informative pages. That Google is dead.

    New

  4. How to Report Apple Layoffs Without Saying the "L" Word
    don't look for the "L" word
  5. Wayland Considered Harmful (to GNU/Linux Adoption)
    it's not limited to games
  6. My Experience With Judges Has been Positive, But We Must Still Pursue SLAPP Reform in the United Kingdom
    We believe it'll be a "feather in the cap" if we can help change laws in the UK to better protect investigative reporters
  7. Slopwatch Makes the Web Better
    Remember what happened to BetaNews?
  8. Slopwatch: Google News is Pumping in Lots of Web Traffic Into Fake Sites That Say "Linux"
    somewhere between 30% and 40% of today's "news" about "Linux", as seen by Google News, is LLM slop
  9. Links 30/07/2025: Climate Calamities Highlighted, Kyrgyzstan Crackdown on Expression/Freedoms
    Links for the day
  10. Gemini Links 30/07/2025: Watson’s List of Limits, Lysenko 2000
    Links for the day
  11. Some People See What Others See... But Only 40 Years Later
    When people deviate from "the norm" they typically get ridiculed and dismissed as "crazy"
  12. Links 30/07/2025: Tea Class Action and Google Killing the Web With Slop
    Links for the day
  13. Last Month Our IRC Community Turned 17
    Funnily enough we never missed a single day when it comes to logging
  14. "The Unix Kernel"
    Linux was inspired by MINIX
  15. The Register Relays Microsoft Marketing, Dubs That Marketing "Research"
    Hours ago they did a "Microsoft sez" piece
  16. Dealing With Sociopaths, Liars, and Cranks
    A dysfunctional society such as this would never develop
  17. Not Owning Mobile Phones
    It's not about resistance; it's common sense
  18. PCLinuxOS Had Functional Backups Before the House Fire, the Site Will be Restored in New Webhost
    This is the direction we want for GNU/Linux, not some IBM sales strategy
  19. Gemini Links 30/07/2025: Two Sides of Me and "Hooked on Cosmic Voyage"
    Links for the day
  20. Microsoft Will Continue Resorting to Crimes in Order to Keep GNU/Linux Usage Down
    It is a real problem and we'll revisit it later this week
  21. GAFAM 'Revolving Doors' at The Register and a "Bribe Price List"
    "an analyst at Microsoft"
  22. Microsoft Rapidly Shrinking (No, It's Not About Efficiency, It's About Unbearable Debt)
    We'll soon see how much debt grew in the past quarter
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 29, 2025
  25. Corruption is the Standard Operating Procedure at the European Patent Office (EPO)
    The EPO is a dictatorship that stains Europe
  26. Local Staff Committee Munich (LSCMN) at the European Patent Office (EPO) Requests an Urgent Meeting to Avoid Abolishing the Office
    This is dictatorship led by the most corrupt
  27. Slopwatch: Fake 'Linux' 'Articles' and Spamfarms/Slopfarms
    at least 5 fake articles in one day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-07-24 to 2025-07-30
    3341 /about.shtml
    2178 /n/2025/07/28/Richard_Stallman_is_Usually_Right_Because_He_Thinks_Outside_the.shtml
    1956 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_UK_Seems_to_Have_Become_American_and_Management_is.shtml
    1706 /n/2025/07/29/This_Monday_WebProNews_Absolutely_Flooded_the_Web_With_Fake_LLM.shtml
    1346 /index.shtml
    974 /n/2025/07/24/Links_24_07_2025_Storage_Tapes_Still_Kicking_Windows_TCO_on_Ste.shtml
    894 /irc.shtml
    805 /n/2025/07/25/The_Future_of_the_Web_is_One_Rendering_Engine_or_Flavours_of_Ch.shtml
    782 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    720 /n/2025/07/24/Informa_TechTarget_s_ITProToday_is_Becoming_a_Slopfarm_Generate.shtml
    697 /n/2025/07/23/Misinformation_is_Not_Intelligence.shtml
    650 /browse/latest.shtml
    595 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_50_Percent_Tariffs_in_Amazon_Dying_Intel_Offlo.shtml
    579 /n/2025/07/28/Links_28_07_2025_COVID_19_Sped_up_Brain_Aging_Circumvention_is_.shtml
    559 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_NOAA_Cuts_Endangers_Lives_Europe_s_Self_Inflic.shtml
    509 /n/2025/07/23/Our_Three_Lawsuits_Against_Microsofters_Are_About_to_Become_a_L.shtml
    509 /n/2025/07/12/Links_12_07_2025_Birdwatching_and_Fake_Misleading_Wall_Street_V.shtml
    503 /n/2025/07/24/New_US_Editor_for_The_Register_is_a_Microsoft_Booster.shtml
    496 /n/2025/07/26/Blaming_Programming_Languages_for_Users_and_Developers_Bad_Prac.shtml
    494 /n/2025/07/26/Doing_My_Share_to_Tackle_Online_Slop_and_SPAM.shtml
    486 /n/2025/07/28/LWN_Has_Been_Down_for_a_Long_Time_Another_Casualty_of_LLM_Bots.shtml
    462 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_in_Trouble.shtml
    458 /n/2025/07/29/Yes_Microsoft_is_the_Problem.shtml
    458 /n/2025/07/27/Trajectory_of_The_Register_From_News_Site_s_Into_B2B_and_Into_M.shtml
    455 /browse/index.shtml
    453 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_is_Desperate_for_Money_According_to_The_Register.shtml
    453 /n/2025/07/27/LLM_Slop_Has_Only_Been_a_Boon_for_Misinformation_Online.shtml
    450 /n/2025/07/24/BetaNews_Sacked_Brian_Fagioli_and_Deleted_His_Comments_But_He_S.shtml
    445 /n/2025/07/27/Pushers_of_systemd_Rewrite_History_Richard_Stallman_Said_UNIX_W.shtml
    443 /n/2025/07/27/When_You_Tell_You_It_s_Free_Does_That_Mean_No_Charges_If_So_Who.shtml
    442 /n/2025/07/28/Nonfree_Software_in_My_Bank_by_Richard_Stallman.shtml
    438 /n/2025/07/24/Links_24_07_2025_Convicted_Felon_Quits_UNESCO_Vibe_Coding_Goes_.shtml
    435 /n/2025/07/26/Microsoft_Windows_Lost_400_Million_Users_in_a_Few_Years_Why_Doe.shtml
    433 /n/2025/07/28/Gemini_Links_28_07_2025_Bila_Yarrudhanggalangdhuray_and_Running.shtml
    432 /n/2025/07/28/The_Register_MS_The_Register_US.shtml
    427 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_Political_Affairs_Data_Breaches_Attacks_on_Fre.shtml
    426 /n/2025/07/25/YouTube_is_a_Spamfarm_Slopfarm_and_Clickfarm_a_Lot_of_Numbers_T.shtml
    425 /n/2025/07/25/Yes_Master.shtml
    424 /n/2025/07/25/Tech_is_Not_Technology.shtml
    423 /n/2025/07/24/Links_23_07_2025_Windows_Killed_Company_After_150_Years_US_Gove.shtml
    422 /n/2025/07/26/Gemini_Links_26_07_2025_Bloody_Google_and_New_People_in_Geminis.shtml
    422 /n/2025/07/25/10th_Month_Ten_Weeks_From_Now_at_Ten_AM.shtml
    422 /n/2025/07/27/Gemini_Links_27_07_2025_DAW_Mixer_Chains_and_Simple_Software.shtml
    419 /n/2025/07/24/Getting_More_From_AnalogNowhere.shtml
    417 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_Slop_Blunders_and_China_Has_Code_of_Conduct_fo.shtml
    414 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Amazon_Shutdown_in_China_Russian_Economy_Slows.shtml
    414 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_MS_is_Inventing_or_Giving_Air_Time_to_New_Conspira.shtml
    411 /n/2025/07/26/Slopwatch_Fakes_FUD_Duplicates_and_Charlatans_Galore.shtml
    407 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_More_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Science_and_Hard.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/27/When_Silence_Says_So_Much.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/26/HTML_and_the_Web_Used_to_be_Something_a_Child_Could_Learn_Moder.shtml
    404 /n/2025/07/27/We_re_Going_to_Focus_Less_on_the_Molotov_Cocktail_Throwing_Micr.1.shtml
    404 /n/2025/07/25/A_Nadella_Memo_Distracts_From_Microsoft_s_Cheapening_Of_the_Wor.shtml
    404 /n/2025/07/24/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    402 /n/2025/07/25/Microsoft_Says_It_Lost_400_Million_Windows_Users_Now_It_s_Waiti.shtml
    401 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_FSF_Hackathon_and_Hulk_Hogan_Was_a_Very_Bad_Ma.shtml
    400 /n/2025/07/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    396 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Rationed_Meals_in_the_US_and_TikTok_Repels_Inv.shtml
    394 /n/2025/07/24/Microsoft_Microsofters_and_Secure_Boot_Shills_Already_Storming_.shtml
    394 /n/2025/07/24/Reda_Demanded_That_FSF_Removes_Its_Founder_Now_Reda_Works_Direc.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux 6.16
just out
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
Uptime of 666 [original]
That speaks a lot for the stability of X, GNU, and Linux
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LibreOffice Latest
a pair of updates on LibreOffice
GNU/Linux Versus Slop
against cheaters
GNU/Linux Leftovers
distros and hardware
Security Leftovers
Security-related bits
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS leftovers and more
Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD): Blaming the Wrong Things on "Linux"
some new examples
Web Browsers: Curl, Webrings, and Numbers Station Simulator
4 picks for now
Games: Godot 4.5 Beta 4 and MSI Claw A8 Gaming Performance With GNU/Linux
a pair of articles
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly official stuff from Red Hat
Applications: OpenSnitch, Istio, and More
4 picks for now
today's howtos
idroot and more
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
some picks, more to come
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Thunderful, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip
Linux-first laptops are overlooked because of their specs sometimes
The Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes
The annual assertion by open-source developers that the year of the Linux desktop is here may finally be more than a mere catchphrase
5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC
Are you using KDE Plasma but still working the same way you did on Windows
Euphonica – Cool New GTK4 MPD Client Work in Process
For users of Music Player Daemon (MPD in short)? Here’s cool new client app in development for Linux desktop
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Week 2 recap GSoC 2025 - searching c++ and creating floating toolbar
Apart from setting up a new open source project
DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie
The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS
Welcoming New Faces to the Thunderbird Community Team
Thunderbird is (and has always been) powered by the people
XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home
4 new articles
XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use
some XDA links
HowTo Geek on Batch Renaming, Daemons, Distros, and More
4 recent articles
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems
a pair of articles
Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)
some Linux picks
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest
some key articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
with Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's picks that are orphaned
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More
Hardware picks for today
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
3 new episodes
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla picks for today
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub
a couple of Linux picks
today's howtos
howtos for today
Android Leftovers
Google Messages gets Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS before Android
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all
If you work remote or run your own business out of your house
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier
Canonical has announced a change in its kernel strategy for Ubuntu development builds
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages
If you go visit the Firefox Add-Ons website today you’re sure of a slight surprise
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]
Crossposted from Techrights
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles