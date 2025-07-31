news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now —

I have completed the patch for the kernel to add support for this specific tablet. After sitting it on it for a while (due to being busy with other things.) I’m happy to announce it’s mergedExternal link and should be generally available in the upcoming Linux 6.17 release 🎉

(It’s technically sitting in linux-next, Linus hasn’t merged the HID subsystem yet but I couldn’t wait!)

Thank you to the original author Aren Villanueva who wrote the original DIGImend kernel driverExternal link. I took his work, rebased it on top of the existing uclogic driver and changed how the many keys and dials were handled among other changes. Some of this work was covered in previous entries in this series, if you’re interested.

What this means is regardless of your desktop environment, this tablet is properly initialized and all of the flaws listed in the hardware section will be fixed.