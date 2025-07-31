LWN's Kernel Coverage

The QUIC transport-layer network protocol is not exactly new; it was first covered here in 2013. Despite carrying a significant part of the traffic on the Internet, QUIC has been anything but quick when it comes to getting support into the Linux kernel. The pace might be picking up, though; Xin Long has posted the first set of patches intended to provide mainline support for this protocol.

QUIC was created to address a number of problems that have been observed with TCP on the modern Internet. The three-way handshake at the core of the TCP connection protocol adds latency to connections, causing the next cat video to be that much slower to arrive. TCP was not designed to support multiple simultaneous data streams; it suffers from head-of-line blocking, in which a dropped packet brings everything to a halt. All told, TCP does not perform as well as one might like for that all-important web-browsing use case.

[...]

QUIC is an attempt to address all of these problems. A streamlined connection-setup process eliminates the three-way handshake, making the establishment of connections faster. The protocol is built on top of UDP, and is designed with multiple streams in mind; the loss of one UDP packet will not affect any streams that did not have data in that packet. QUIC-specific transport data is contained within the UDP packets, and is always end-to-end encrypted, so middleboxes have no chance to inspect it. If UDP packets can get through, anything that QUIC does can get through as well.