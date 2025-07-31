news
LWN's Kernel Coverage
-
Scheduler medley: time-slice extension, sched_ext deadline servers, and LRU batching.
Decades after its creation, the Linux CPU scheduler remains an area of active development; it is difficult to find a time slice to cover every interesting scheduler change. In an attempt to catch up, the time has come to round-robin through a few patches that have been circulating recently. The work at hand focuses on a new attempt at time-slice extension, the creation of a deadline server for sched_ext tasks, and keeping tasks on isolated CPUs from being surprised by LRU batching.
-
QUIC for the kernel
The QUIC transport-layer network protocol is not exactly new; it was first covered here in 2013. Despite carrying a significant part of the traffic on the Internet, QUIC has been anything but quick when it comes to getting support into the Linux kernel. The pace might be picking up, though; Xin Long has posted the first set of patches intended to provide mainline support for this protocol.
QUIC was created to address a number of problems that have been observed with TCP on the modern Internet. The three-way handshake at the core of the TCP connection protocol adds latency to connections, causing the next cat video to be that much slower to arrive. TCP was not designed to support multiple simultaneous data streams; it suffers from head-of-line blocking, in which a dropped packet brings everything to a halt. All told, TCP does not perform as well as one might like for that all-important web-browsing use case.
[...]
QUIC is an attempt to address all of these problems. A streamlined connection-setup process eliminates the three-way handshake, making the establishment of connections faster. The protocol is built on top of UDP, and is designed with multiple streams in mind; the loss of one UDP packet will not affect any streams that did not have data in that packet. QUIC-specific transport data is contained within the UDP packets, and is always end-to-end encrypted, so middleboxes have no chance to inspect it. If UDP packets can get through, anything that QUIC does can get through as well.
-
How to write Rust in the kernel: part 3
The interfaces between C and Rust in the kernel have grown over time; any non-trivial Rust driver will use a number of these. Tasks like allocating memory, dealing with immovable structures, and interacting with locks are necessary for handling most devices. There are also many subsystem-specific bindings, but the focus of this third item in our series on writing Rust in the kernel will be on an overview of the bindings that all kernel Rust code can be expected to use.
Rust code can call C using the foreign function interface (FFI); given that, one potential way to integrate Rust into the kernel would have been to let Rust code call kernel C functions directly. There are a few problems with that approach, however: __always_inline functions, non-idiomatic APIs, etc. In particular, C and Rust have different approaches to freeing memory and locking.