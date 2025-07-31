GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

Python has recently seen a number of experiments to improve its parallel performance, including exposing subinterpreters as part of the standard library. These allow separate threads within the same Python process to run simultaneously, as long as any data sent between them is copied, rather than shared. PEP 795 ("Deep Immutability in Python") seeks to make efficient sharing of data between subinterpreters possible by allowing Python objects to be "frozen", so that they can be accessed from multiple subinterpreters without copying or synchronization. That task is more difficult than it seems, and the PEP prompted a good deal of skepticism from the Python community.

When threads concurrently access data, care must be taken to avoid race conditions. Historically, Python solved this problem with the global interpreter lock (GIL), which allows only one thread to access Python objects at a time. The Python community has been working to remove the GIL for several years, in order to make multithreaded code more efficient. Most recently, that has resulted in the creation of "free-threaded Python", a separate experimental build of the language that lacks a GIL. Now, users of free-threaded Python are faced with the problem of manually synchronizing threads, as users of other languages are. Subinterpreters offer a less error-prone alternative: separate, isolated memory spaces each with their own GIL. Objects can be sent between them using queues that perform a deep copy of the object to keep the subinterpreters isolated.