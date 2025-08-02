news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



Quoting: LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open - The Document Foundation Blog —

The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on December 13 (Saturday) and 14 (Sunday), at IIJ Head Office (Iidabashi Grand Bloom).

This conference brings together LibreOffice users and contributors across Asia — including developers, translators, QA testers, community organizers, and marketing professionals — to share knowledge, tools, experiences, and challenges. We will welcome international guests, including team members from The Document Foundation, and encourage cross-border exchange and collaboration.

The conference will be held as a single-track event over two days, with most sessions in English. However, talks in Japanese are also welcome. If you plan to give your talk in Japanese, please prepare your slides in English so that non-Japanese-speaking attendees can follow along. We may also organize separate workshops or additional sessions.