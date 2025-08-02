news
Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ What’s R vector, Victor?
In this week’s episode of the “Hidden Monads in R” series,
I’ll explore the vector aspect of R data structures, and see how the flatmap
operation can be quite useful.
Flatmap? Aren’t all maps flat?
-
Python
-
Linux Links ☛ Pylama – code audit tool for Python
Pylama is an open source code audit tool for Python. Pylama wraps a variety of open source tools, mostly linters.
-
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Animated Maps with {ggplot2} and {gganimate}
-
Rlang ☛ June 2025 Top 40 New CRAN Packages
In June, one hundred twenty-three new packages made it to CRAN.
-