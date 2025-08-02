news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



Quoting: OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there —

All in all, I believe OnlyOffice 9 is a better product than its previous version. There's a bit more focus on ergonomics. That said, I am not fond of the use of non-standard titlebars, and the UI needs more color and contrast. Functionality wise, documents open too slowly, even brand new blank ones. Styles management can be improved. Microsoft Office compatibility is, well, good, but not perfect. I'm not sure any program out there will ever be able to do that. But if you want something that can come close to the original, OnlyOffice is among the best choices right now.

You do get a fully fledged office suite plus PDF form editor, all for free. The program works well, minus the Linux-specific format/distribution quirks. This is a solid bundle, and it will serve your office needs quite well. But there are areas for improvement, as it "borrows" from the modern world of cloud and Google and alike, which I don't consider to be good representatives of either ergonomics or productivity. I know the intention is to make OnlyOffice immediately familiar to Windows people, but the UI flatness is not something to use or copy. It's something to be shunned, in my book. So, if you need something for your sheets and slides and an odd essay or two, OnlyOffice 9 is a good choice. With some extra polish and some efficiency tweaks, it could perhaps be fantastic. We're done.