posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM - OMG! Ubuntu —

You can already setup full disk-encryption on Ubuntu when installing (with the Flutter-based installer). This encrypts using a passphrase (LUKS) you specify, which you then type in on each boot. If successful, the passphrase decrypts disk contents and on you go.

You can also use disk encryption keys tied to a TPM (i.e., at a hardware level – though TPM can be emulated at a software level too), with TPM used to verify each system boot. This is the way disk encryption works on most major desktop operating systems.