news
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.31: Kernel 6.16, OpenMandriva Review, Conky Customization, System Monitoring and More
Keep on Linux-ing, even in the summer.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Proton’s New 2FA Authenticator App Supports Ubuntu
Proton launches a free, open-source 2FA app with cross-device sync. It works on all major OSes, including Ubuntu, as a privacy-focused alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Authenticator.
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Software: July 2025 Updates
July 2025 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.>
Linux Links ☛ RecipeSage – recipe keeper, meal planner and shopping list organizer
Share and collaborate on recipes, manage household shopping lists and meal planning, and import recipes from anywhere on the web instantly.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.20: Journalctl Logs, Semgrep, lsattr, chattr and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Gear up for more GNU/Linux educational material.