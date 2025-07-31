Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Music Player - LinuxLinks
This is the first article in a series exploring the Raspberry Pi 5 used as a desktop Mini PC. Let’s kick off the series by seeing how the machine fares as a music player.
Linux offers a wide array of music players. Our current recommended open source music players are Tauon, fooyin, and musikcube. The first two sport a graphical user interface, the latter is a terminal-based affair. All three are superb music players offering all the essentials you want from a music player such as gapless playback, support for a wide range of audio formats (including FLAC), playlists, and much more.
None of these music players are available from Raspberry Pi OS’s package manager.
Fizz - TLS 1.3 implementation - LinuxLinks
Fizz is a TLS 1.3 implementation. TLS 1.3 is the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol, designed to secure communication over the internet. It offers significant improvements over its predecessors, including faster connection times and stronger security.
Fizz currently supports TLS 1.3 drafts 28, 26 (both wire-compatible with the final specification), and 23. All major handshake modes are supported, including PSK resumption, early data, client authentication, and HelloRetryRequest.
This is free and open source software.
wemake-python-styleguide - Python linter - LinuxLinks
wemake-python-styleguide is a flake8 plugin, the only one you will need as your ruff companion.
It is fully compatible with all rules and format conventions from ruff.
This is free and open source software.
ManageMeals Web - recipe manager frontend - LinuxLinks
ManageMeals Web is the ManageMeals frontend. It’s a SvelteKit app.
This is free and open source software.
PurrCrypt - secure encryption tool - LinuxLinks
PurrCrypt is a fur-ociously secure encryption tool that encodes your secrets as adorable cat and dog sounds, using real elliptic curve cryptography with a playful disguise.
PurrCrypt is real cryptography in a fuzzy disguise! Your messages are protected by the same elliptic curve algorithms used by Bitcoin, just wrapped in adorable cat and dog sounds.
This is free and open source software.
TEAMGROUP X1 MAX 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive Review - LinuxLinks
TEAMGROUP is a well-known Taiwanese hardware manufacturer and an emerging brand in the European consumer SSD market. Besides a wide range of SSDs, their hardware range includes an consummate array of DDR5 RAM, as well as memory cards, USB drives and peripherals. They provided a sample for the TEAMGROUP X1 MAX 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive for review and testing. It retails for $38.99. This is not an affiliate link.
The X1 MAX flash drive is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. It’s capable of fast read and write speeds (up to 1000 MB/s sequential read, 900 MB/s sequential write for the 512GB and 1TB versions). All of the X1 Max flash drives are backed by a five year warranty.
The drive works with Linux 2.6 or higher and other operating systems.
RSLint - fast, customizable, and easy to use JavaScript and TypeScript linter - LinuxLinks
RSLint is a fast, customizable, and easy to use JavaScript and TypeScript linter.
This is free and open source software.