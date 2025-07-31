Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Tux Math Game on Ubuntu 24.04

Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025

Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC

 
 



Programming Leftovers

  
Linux 6.16

  
Android Leftovers

  
I bought a cheap Android phone and learned a very expensive lesson

 
Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches

  
TUXEDO Computers specializes in Linux-focused laptops and desktops

 
I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites

  
I started my Linux journey with Raspberry Pi OS

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM

  
Ubuntu 25.10 will make it easier to use hardware-backed full-disk encryption (FDE) integrated with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

 
GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally)

  
Remember digital photo frames? Well, a new GNOME Shell extension brings one to the Linux desktop

 
Linux offers a wide array of music players

 
The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now

  
It’s been almost two years since my last update on this project

 
Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42

  
Many a Linux nerd is under a wrongful impression that I have some rancorous emotional investment toward different components of the operating system called Linux

 
Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

  
Software support is available through OpenWrt and Ubuntu 22.04

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
LWN's Kernel Coverage

  
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More

  
LWN Coverage From DebConf25 in Brest

  
Today in Techrights

  
LibreOffice Latest

  
GNU/Linux Versus Slop

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD): Blaming the Wrong Things on "Linux"

  
Web Browsers: Curl, Webrings, and Numbers Station Simulator

  
Games: Godot 4.5 Beta 4 and MSI Claw A8 Gaming Performance With GNU/Linux

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Applications: OpenSnitch, Istio, and More

  
4 picks for now

 
today's howtos

  
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Thunderful, and More

  
This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip

  
The Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes

  
The annual assertion by open-source developers that the year of the Linux desktop is here may finally be more than a mere catchphrase

 
Review: HeliumOS 10.0

  
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS

 
5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC

  
Are you using KDE Plasma but still working the same way you did on Windows

 
Euphonica – Cool New GTK4 MPD Client Work in Process

  
For users of Music Player Daemon (MPD in short)? Here’s cool new client app in development for Linux desktop

 
Week 2 recap GSoC 2025 - searching c++ and creating floating toolbar

  
DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

  
The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS

 
Welcoming New Faces to the Thunderbird Community Team

  
Thunderbird is (and has always been) powered by the people

 
Uptime of 666 [original]

  
That speaks a lot for the stability of X, GNU, and Linux

 
XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home

  
XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use

  
HowTo Geek on Batch Renaming, Daemons, Distros, and More

  
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems

  
Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)

  
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux

  
3 new episodes

 
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla Leftovers

  
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub

  
a couple of Linux picks

 
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google Messages gets Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS before Android

 
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all

  
If you work remote or run your own business out of your house

 
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier

  
Canonical has announced a change in its kernel strategy for Ubuntu development builds

 
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages

  
If you go visit the Firefox Add-Ons website today you’re sure of a slight surprise

 
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support

  
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User

  
Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want

 
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More

  
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
