Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is the first article in a series exploring the Raspberry Pi 5 used as a desktop Mini PC. Let’s kick off the series by seeing how the machine fares as a music player.

Linux offers a wide array of music players. Our current recommended open source music players are Tauon, fooyin, and musikcube. The first two sport a graphical user interface, the latter is a terminal-based affair. All three are superb music players offering all the essentials you want from a music player such as gapless playback, support for a wide range of audio formats (including FLAC), playlists, and much more.

None of these music players are available from Raspberry Pi OS’s package manager.