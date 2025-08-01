news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2025



Quoting: 6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux —

Batocera Linux may seem like just another retro gaming distribution, but it has a surprising amount of versatility. While it's built to boot into an emulation frontend and play your favorite classic titles, it can do much more than that. The real fun begins when you explore the features that aren’t immediately obvious. With just a bit of creativity, you can turn Batocera into something far beyond a game launcher.

Whether you’re a tinkerer, a collector of forgotten hardware, or someone who loves building fun and functional setups, Batocera gives you a lot to work with. These weird but incredible uses stretch the limits of what most people expect from a plug-and-play OS. And that’s precisely why they’re so satisfying to try.