I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites

As someone who grew up with Windows, I’m used to the same desktop layout that offers just enough customizability to set my PC apart while preventing me from performing a complete makeover of the operating system’s UI. Well, technically, you’ve got LiteStep and Cairo Desktop Shells to modify the OS’ appearance, but these utilities are exceedingly rare due to the proprietary nature of the Windows NT kernel.

So, you can imagine my surprise when I first realized that I could outfit my favorite Linux distributions with slick-looking desktop environments. Several years have passed since that fateful day, and my grown-up self has tinkered with dozens of desktop environments. While most of them bring their own set of perks and quirks to the table, here are five amazing desktop environments that I always recommend to Linux enthusiasts.