news
Security Leftovers
-
How a SAP Vulnerability Led to a Major Linux System Breach [Ed: The problem here is proprietary software, not "Linux"]
Hackers have exploited a critical vulnerability in SAP NetWeaver, a widely used enterprise software platform, to deploy a sophisticated backdoor malware known as Auto-Color. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2025-31324, has affected multiple organizations, with one U.S. chemicals company, still not publicly identified, being specifically targeted.
-
The Register UK ☛ Canonical dusts off TPM encryption for Ubuntu 25.10 [Ed: Ushering in bad approaches]
Jean-Baptiste Lallement posted the Questing Quokka roadmap to Ubuntu Discourse, and one of the more interesting bits is full-disk encryption backed by the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip in compatible computers.
-
UNC2891 Bank Heist: Physical ATM Backdoor & Linux Forensic Evasion Evasion
Deep dive into UNC2891’s multi‑stage bank intrusion: Raspberry Pi ATM implant, bind mount evasion, Dynamic DNS C2, and a CAKETAP move toward HSM manipulation.