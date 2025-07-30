news
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Thunderful, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10.0-2 (beta) brings even more gaming improvements to Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Valve have released the second major Beta for Proton 10, as we get closer to the stable release for gaming on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Atari set to acquire 82% of Thunderful Group AB, as Thunderful announce they're "restructuring"
Even more game industry consolidation going on. Atari has entered into an agreement with Thunderful Group AB to acquire most of it. As per the press release Atari will pay around €4.5 million (~$5.1M USD) to own approximately 82% of the outstanding shares and votes of Thunderful becoming the major shareholder.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sony sues Tencent over Light of Motiram calling it a "slavish clone" of the Horizon Zero Dawn series
It was only a matter of time really on this one. Sony have now formally begun legal action against Tencent for Light of Motiram.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cerebral psychological horror s.p.l.i.t from the dev of Buckshot Roulette is out now
Costing less than £3, here's your chance at some cheap thrills with the release of s.p.l.i.t from Buckshot Roulette developer Mike Klubnika. It's properly weird in the best kind of way and it won't take you long to complete either, good for a single run one evening.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Seriously cool car combat game FUMES has entered Early Access
FUMES really impressed me with the demo, and now you can jump in and blow some vehicles up in this fast-paced single-player car combat game. The demo was recently updated too and works great with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Terminator 2D: NO FATE moves to an October release
Reef Entertainment announced recently that Terminator 2D: NO FATE has moved the release date from September to October 31st.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SoulGame Studio release Flash classics in the Swords & Souls Legacy Collection
The new Swords & Souls Legacy Collection from SoulGame Studio brings five Flash classics back with a Steam release. I'm sure a fair few readers will remember these, I certainly do. Now playable properly on modern systems in full-screen 16:9 for the first time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stardock Entertainment revealed Elemental: Reforged bringing together multiple games
Stardock Entertainment have announced Elemental: Reforged, which is kinda of like a super remaster of three different games to finally realize their vision.