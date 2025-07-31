news
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux and Native GNU/Linux Builds
-
It's FOSS ☛ Diablo-like Games You Can Play With Steam on Linux
Slash, loot, and grind your way through these Diablo-like games on GNU/Linux and Steam this summer.
-
Neowin ☛ Latest Steam Proton beta adds support for new games on Linux, includes multiple bug fixes
Valve has released a new beta update for the Proton compatibility layer, fixing several issues and making multiple games playable.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including S.P.L.I.T. - 2025-07-30 Edition
Between 2025-07-23 and 2025-07-30 there were 43 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 447 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.6 % of total released titles. This week there’s a game called S.P.L.I.T. that challenges you to gain root access to a strange and complex machine, using terminal commands (but not only that). This should be right up the alley of any GNU/Linux user!
-
Striving For Light Gets Native Linux Build That Becomes Default On Steam Deck
As a fan of games like Path of Exile, Striving for Light looks incredible. It's a top-down Action RPG with roguelite mechanics and what they claim to be an infinite skill tree. Maps are randomly generated, the skill tree itself is also randomly generated and infinitely expanding, and it has a solid amount of endgame systems. It all sounds too good to be true, and with the latest update, we are getting a brand new build for those playing on the Steam Deck.