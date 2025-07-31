Games: Steam on GNU/Linux and Native GNU/Linux Builds

As a fan of games like Path of Exile, Striving for Light looks incredible. It's a top-down Action RPG with roguelite mechanics and what they claim to be an infinite skill tree. Maps are randomly generated, the skill tree itself is also randomly generated and infinitely expanding, and it has a solid amount of endgame systems. It all sounds too good to be true, and with the latest update, we are getting a brand new build for those playing on the Steam Deck.