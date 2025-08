news

Quoting: Sparky news 2025/07 - SparkyLinux —

The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025:

– Linux kernel updated up to 6.16.0, 6.12.39-LTS, 6.6.99-LTS – Sparky 7.8 released – sparky-package-tool (spt): rebuilt old-kernel-remover and added xanmod kernel installer – added to repos: Forkgram

Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.