Free and Open Source Software

mpd-mpris - MPRIS protocol for MPD - LinuxLinks
mpd-mpris is an implementation of the MPRIS protocol for MPD.
The Media Player Remote Interfacing Specification (MPRIS) is a standard D-Bus interface which aims to provide a common programmatic API for controlling media players.
It provides a mechanism for discovery, querying and basic playback control of compliant media players, as well as a tracklist interface which is used to add context to the active media item.
Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a flexible, powerful, server-side application for playing music. Through plugins and libraries it can play a variety of sound files while being controlled by its network protocol.
Constrict - compress videos to target sizes - LinuxLinks
Constrict compresses your videos to your chosen file size — useful for uploading to services with specific file size limits. It uses FFmpeg for the heavy lifting.
No more relying on online services for video compression, or the manual trial-and-error of re-encoding at various bitrates yourself.
Prospector - analyse Python code - LinuxLinks
The primary aim of Prospector is to be useful ‘out of the box’. A common complaint of other Python analysis tools is that it takes a long time to filter through which errors are relevant or interesting to your own coding style. Prospector provides some default profiles, which hopefully will provide a good starting point and will be useful straight away, and adapts the output depending on the libraries your project uses.
