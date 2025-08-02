Tux Machines

ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

Arch Linux Installer Gets U2F Authentication and Bluetooth Support

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

Is Your IXP at Risk of Becoming a “Zombie”?

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.” 

Free and Open Source Software

Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download

  
I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner

  
Android Leftovers

  
Why Linux Is My IDE

  
KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It

  
today's leftovers

  
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open

  
Sparky news 2025/07

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching

  
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101

  
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks

  
today's howtos

  
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases

  
Testing KDE Linux

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
today's howtos

  
False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux

  
Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami

  
These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security

  
Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution

  
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY

  
For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux

  
Microsoft, anybody home?

  
Today in Techrights

  
The 4 Best Android Phone Brands for Linux Lovers

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
News From FSF and GNU Projects

  
Mozilla on Buzzwords, Tor Browser, Thunderbird Update

  
Security Leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi and Programmable Computers

  
Red Hat Promotes Back Doors and Fake 'Studies' That It Paid For

  
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux and Native GNU/Linux Builds

  
Jack Wallen's Latest GNU/Linux Recommendations

  
today's howtos

  
Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD): Blaming the Wrong Things on "Linux"

  
Android Leftovers

  
Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches

  
I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM

  
GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally)

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now

  
Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42

  
Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
LWN's Kernel Coverage

  
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More

  
LWN Coverage From DebConf25 in Brest

  
Today in Techrights

  
