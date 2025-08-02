news
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mastercard release a statement about game stores, payment processors and adult content
Update 23:36 BST - Valve provided a statement to GamingOnLinux in response: [...]
GamingOnLinux ☛ itch.io to reindex free adult content as they search for new payment processors
The ongoing saga of payment processors pushing game stores continues, with itch.io now reindexing free adult content but some issues remain. Previously, itch.io announced they were forced to deindex (remove from search results) adult content due to pressure from their payment providers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve finally upgraded the Steam trailer video player, re-encoding around 400,000 videos
The Steam trailer video player was old and not especially great, but now perhaps it might actually work a lot better with a big upgrade.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tycoon strategy game Car Park Capital gets a new trailer and publisher announcement
Car Park Capital is an absolutely genius idea for a tycoon building sim, getting you to build up the greatest car parks ever.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The new Nexus Mods app adds collections creation, library searching and more improvements
Work continues to expand the cross-platform open source Nexus Mods app, which will eventually replace Vortex with v0.14.3 out now with new features.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free and open source 2D graphics editor PixiEditor 2.0 out now with Linux support
PixiEditor is a free and open source fully-featured 2D graphics editor, now better than ever with the 2.0 release out that brings Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lossless Scaling Frame Generation for Linux hits 1.0 with a new UI making it easier than ever
The developer of the unofficial Lossless Scaling Frame Generation for Linux project announced the first official release, which comes with a new UI.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve reveal the Steam sales and events for the first half of 2026
While we're nowhere near done with 2025 yet, Valve have revealed the first lot of sales event for 2026 so here's what you need to know.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve makes Steam Library customisation a little easier in the latest Steam Beta
Valve released a new Steam Beta Client update for Desktop and SteamOS / Steam Deck, making customising your Steam games a bit easier.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played games on Steam Deck for July 2025
A fresh month is here so time to take a look at what has been popular over the last month on Steam Deck, and time for you to tell us what you've been playing.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Developer of PlayStation 1 emulator DuckStation threatens "removing Linux support entirely" but not yet
Seems the main developer of the PlayStation 1 emulator DuckStation is not happy with Linux packaging, threatening to remove Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlefield 6 will be a unplayable on Linux systems due to the anti-cheat
Just in case you were curious - no you will not be able to play Battlefield 6 on any Linux powered system including SteamOS.