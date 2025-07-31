Mozilla on Buzzwords, Tor Browser, Thunderbird Update

Once again, it is the time of year where the Applications Team (mostly) de-prioritises feature-work and instead focuses on updating Tor Browser and Tor Browser for Android to the latest and greatest version of Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) . For a general overview of this process, please do see our 14.0a1 release post from last year.

Fortunately, we're in a much better place than we were this time last year. Following lessons learned from last year, we have again performed and reviewed iterative rebases from Firefox 128 up to Firefox 140 and finally onto Firefox ESR 140. Tor Browser 15.0a1 is available for all our supported platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android) unlike last year where we had to delay our Android release.