Mozilla on Buzzwords, Tor Browser, Thunderbird Update
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Open by Design: How Nations Can Compete in the Age of AI
The choices governments make today, about who gets to build, access and benefit from AI, will shape economic competitiveness, national security and digital rights for decades.
A new report by UK think tank, Demos, supported by Mozilla, makes the case that if the UK wants to thrive in the Hey Hi (AI) era it must embrace openness. And while the report is tailored to the UK context, its implications reach far beyond Westminster.
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a1 | The Tor Project
Once again, it is the time of year where the Applications Team (mostly) de-prioritises feature-work and instead focuses on updating Tor Browser and Tor Browser for Android to the latest and greatest version of Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) . For a general overview of this process, please do see our 14.0a1 release post from last year.
Fortunately, we're in a much better place than we were this time last year. Following lessons learned from last year, we have again performed and reviewed iterative rebases from Firefox 128 up to Firefox 140 and finally onto Firefox ESR 140. Tor Browser 15.0a1 is available for all our supported platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android) unlike last year where we had to delay our Android release.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: State of the Thunder: Answering Community Questions!
For the past few months, we’ve been talking about our roadmaps and development and answering community questions in a video and podcast series we call “State of the Thunder.” We’ve decided, after your feedback, to also cover them in a blog, for those who don’t have time to watch or listen to the entire session.