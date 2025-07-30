news
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
-
Yahoo News ☛ Linux Foundation Welcomes the AGNTCY Project to Standardize Open Multi-Agent System Infrastructure and Break Down AI Agent Silos
-
SDx Central ☛ Cisco gifts ‘Internet of Agents’ to Linux, anticipating ‘80 billion’ bandwidth blitz
Cisco has donated its security-leaning ‘Internet of Agents’ to the Linux Foundation.
Initially launched by Cisco in March of this year, the agentic AI project, dubbed Agntcy, will now be governed by the open source organization, with the networking giant joining hyperscalers Google Cloud and Oracle as formative members, alongside Red Hat and Dell Technologies.
The directory aims to be the de facto listing of AI agents, AI models that perform tasks autonomously, processing data and continuously adapting based on those results.
Nascent or not, agents are already being employed en masse. In an interview with SDxCentral, Vijoy Pandey, general manager and senior vice president of Outshift by Cisco, pointed out that with numerous agents out there already for various fields, “the world of eight billion people will feel more like 80 billion from a bandwidth perspective.”
-
ZDNet ☛ Want AI agents to work together? The Linux Foundation has a plan [Ed: LF-sponsored SPAM by SJVN]
Cisco has donated its AGNTCY, a foundation for an interoperable 'Internet of Agents' to enable disparate AI agents to communicate and collaborate seamlessly. Here's how.
-
Network World ☛ Cisco donates AI agent tech to Linux Foundation
-
Forbes ☛ The Agntcy Framework For Agentic AI Moves To The Linux Foundation
Agentic AI promises to unlock enterprise transformation through massive improvements in the automation of workflows. The potential benefits are enormous. However, agentic workflows are a complicated engineering undertaking, to say the least. Agntcy is an open source collective formed in March 2025 with a vision for building a framework for what it calls the Internet of Agents.