Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY

Cisco has donated its security-leaning ‘Internet of Agents’ to the Linux Foundation.

Initially launched by Cisco in March of this year, the agentic AI project, dubbed Agntcy, will now be governed by the open source organization, with the networking giant joining hyperscalers Google Cloud and Oracle as formative members, alongside Red Hat and Dell Technologies.

The directory aims to be the de facto listing of AI agents, AI models that perform tasks autonomously, processing data and continuously adapting based on those results.

Nascent or not, agents are already being employed en masse. In an interview with SDxCentral, Vijoy Pandey, general manager and senior vice president of Outshift by Cisco, pointed out that with numerous agents out there already for various fields, “the world of eight billion people will feel more like 80 billion from a bandwidth perspective.”