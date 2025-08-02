news
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open
This is a translation of the Japanese post: The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on December 13 (Saturday) and 14 (Sunday), at IIJ Head Office (Iidabashi Grand Bloom).
Document Foundation ☛ What’s new in ODF 1.3 and 1.4
ODF ensures that documents remain accessible, portable, and free from restrictions. Now that version 1.3 has been widely adopted and version 1.4 is on the horizon, it’s time to have a look at the new features and upcoming releases. ODF 1.3: What’s New ODF 1.3 was finalised in January 2021 by OASIS.