Unless you're using a computer from the '90s or early 2000s, typically speaking, Ubuntu runs very well on most machines. I've found it to be fairly predictable in that respect. However, nothing is perfect, and you might run into an instance where the open-source operating system doesn't perform up to your standards.

[...]

One cause of slowdowns could be too many applications running at bootup. Some of these applications are obviously necessary (such as Wayland), while others (especially GUI apps) may not be. Every application that runs uses system resources. Too many startup applications could slow things down.

Fortunately, Ubuntu ships with a Startup Applications utility, which makes it easy to enable or disable applications that start automatically when you log in. When I need to make such adjustments, I always keep startup applications to a minimum.