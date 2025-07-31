news
Ubuntu ☛ How to enable Real-time Ubuntu on your machine
If you’re here, you likely already know about preemption, determinism, and real-time capable operating systems. If that’s the case, and you want to learn how to get up and running with Real-time Ubuntu, skip ahead now to find out how to enable the kernel on your workstation.
TecMint ☛ How to Create Aliases (Shortcuts) for Common Commands in Linux
You can save yourself some time by creating aliases for your most commonly used commands. Aliases are like custom shortcuts that represent a command (or set of commands) that can be executed with or without custom options. Chances are you are already using aliases on your Linux system without even knowing it.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Tux Math Game on Ubuntu 24.04
Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!
University of Toronto ☛ My system administrator's view of IAM so far (from the outside)
Identity and Access Management (IAM) isn't the same thing as (single sign on) authentication, although I believe it's connected to authorization if you take the 'Access' part seriously, and also a bunch of IAM systems will also do some or all of authentication too so everything is in one place. However, all of these things can be separated, and in complex environments they are (for example, the university's overall IAM environment, also).
Jono Alderson ☛ The web isn’t URL-shaped anymore
For as long as we’ve been doing SEO, we’ve been operating inside a URL-shaped worldview. Google’s early systems indexed and ranked URLs. PageRank flowed along links between them. Analytics tools counted visits per URL. Keyword research mapped to URLs. Content strategies were literally drawn as sitemaps. The URL wasn’t just an address – it was the atomic unit of the web.
That model shaped everything: [...]
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install ownCloud on AlmaLinux 10
OwnCloud is a software used to create a file hosting service. It is a free alternative to Dropbox, Surveillance Giant Google Drive, and other similar services. OwnCloud can be used to create your file server and configured according to your needs. It offers a range of features, including file sync, team collaboration, calendar, contacts, and more.
dwaves.de ☛ how to block pescy cookie and google popups on stackoverflow with ublock in firefox
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Text editors form the backbone of GNU/Linux system administration and development work. Among the various command-line editors available, Nano stands out as an exceptionally user-friendly option that bridges the gap between simplicity and functionality. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, with its enterprise-grade stability and robust package management system, provides an ideal environment for running Nano text editor.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on CentOS Stream 10
Web performance optimization has become critical for businesses competing in today’s digital landscape. Varnish Cache stands as one of the most powerful HTTP reverse proxy and caching solutions available, capable of delivering exceptional performance improvements for web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Installing Anaconda on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 opens up a world of possibilities for data science, machine learning, and Python development. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, ensuring a smooth and successful setup.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snipe-IT on Fedora 42
Managing IT assets efficiently has become crucial for organizations of all sizes. Snipe-IT stands out as the leading open-source asset management solution, offering comprehensive tracking capabilities for hardware, software, and digital resources. This powerful Laravel-based application provides robust features including asset lifecycle management, automated depreciation calculations, and detailed reporting functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Installing Wine on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 enables you to run backdoored Windows applications seamlessly on your enterprise-grade GNU/Linux system.
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 10/n
ZDNet ☛ Ubuntu Linux lagging? Try my 10 go-to tricks to speed it up
Unless you're using a computer from the '90s or early 2000s, typically speaking, Ubuntu runs very well on most machines. I've found it to be fairly predictable in that respect. However, nothing is perfect, and you might run into an instance where the open-source operating system doesn't perform up to your standards.
One cause of slowdowns could be too many applications running at bootup. Some of these applications are obviously necessary (such as Wayland), while others (especially GUI apps) may not be. Every application that runs uses system resources. Too many startup applications could slow things down.
Fortunately, Ubuntu ships with a Startup Applications utility, which makes it easy to enable or disable applications that start automatically when you log in. When I need to make such adjustments, I always keep startup applications to a minimum.
ZDNet ☛ Linux PC acting up? How to check for bad blocks on a hard drive - before it's too late
I've had it happen before. Back when drives consisted of spinning, magnetic platters, that dreaded "tick" was a sure sign a hard drive was failing. Once upon a nightmare scenario, I waited too late and wound up losing everything on my drive. Sure, I could have recovered that data, but at a pretty high monetary cost.
Since then, I've always been vigilant about checking for bad blocks and sectors on hard drives.
OSTechNix ☛ Maru OS: Turn Your Phone Into A Linux PC With Ease!
Have you ever wished your phone could be your only computer? Just plug it in, and boom - a full desktop appears! Many users are still hoping for true Phone‑to‑PC convergence. If you're one of them, Maru OS might interest you. It is a clever software that transforms your Android smart phone into a full Linux desktop computer.
It’s not just an app you download. Maru is special software, called firmware, that takes the place of the Android system already on your phone. This means you will need to save all your personal photos and files first. Your phone will be wiped clean when you put Maru on it.