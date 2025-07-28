news

Linux 6.16

It's Sunday afternoon, and the release cycle has come to an end. Last week was nice and calm, and there were no big show-stopper surprises to keep us from the regular schedule, so I've tagged and pushed out 6.16 as planned.

It's worth noting that the upcoming merge window for 6.17 is going to be slightly chaotic for me: I have multiple family events this August (a wedding and a big birthday), and with said family being spread not only across the US, but in Finland too, I'm spending about half the month traveling.

That means that I will try very hard to get most of the merge window done the first week before my travels start, and I already ended up giving a heads-up on that to the people who tend to send me the most pull requests. An indeed, I already have 50 pull requests pending, so thanks to people who took that heads-up to heart.

So I hope that the merge window will be smooth despite my travel schedule, but I wanted to to just mention this just in case: if I end up unable to deal with all merge window pull requests the second week, I might delay rc1 a bit just to catch up.

That does not mean that I'll be more lenient to late pull requests (probably quite the reverse, since it's just going to add to the potential chaos), it just means that I might have some pulls that I ended up delaying until I got back home (only for then fly off again a week later to the second event). So if I don't cut a -rc1 like clockwork in two weeks, don't panic - it just means I'll do it a few days later.

Again: I *think* it's all going to be fine and we'll have a normal merge window schedule, I'm just mentioning this as a "things might not go as smoothly as I hope because I'm off gallivanting on family business" possibility.

But enough about the next release. The *current* release is out, and looks fine, and as mentioned last week was really small and calm. Shortlog for that below for people who want to see the details, but it's really not all that interesting (in all the best ways!). It's almost all small driver fixlets, with some random noise sprinkled around elsewhere. Not a lot of patches, and they are all small.

Linus

