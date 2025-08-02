Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.

With version 8.0 Redis Labs choose to switch to AGPLv3 license, and so is back as an OpenSource project, but lot of users already switch and want to keep valkey.

RPMs of Valkey version 8.1.3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 41 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).