news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How to use the Clevis PKCS #11 pin
Managing encrypted storage is a crucial aspect of data security. Normally, this involves manually entering passphrases during system boot, a process that can be cumbersome, especially in environments with numerous systems or in automated deployment scenarios.
-
Red Hat ☛ Automatic certificate provisioning with cert-manager and DNS challenge
This article describes how to use the cert-manager operator for Red Hat OpenShift to automatically provide and renew certificates to OpenShift applications. This approach uses the Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) feature provided by Identity Management (IdM) with DNS challenge.
This post follows a series of previous articles covering this feature:
-
Red Hat ☛ Single-instance Oracle Database on OpenShift Virtualization
This article details Red Hat's engineering efforts to support running a single-instance Oracle Database 19c on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. It provides a comprehensive reference architecture, validation results covering functionality, performance, scalability, and live migration, along with links to testing artifacts hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
-
Red Hat ☛ 5 steps to consistently patch RHEL and backdoored Windows systems
Staying on top of patching Red Hat Enteprise Linux (RHEL) and backdoored Windows systems can be time-consuming and error-prone. Unpatched systems can create security issues and disrupt your critical business operations. To complicate matters, backdoored Windows administrators and GNU/Linux administrators often don't speak the same "language," which can create friction between teams and delay essential patch processes.
-
Red Hat ☛ IBM Hyper Protect with OpenShift sandboxed containers
Protecting sensitive workloads in untrusted environments has become a key priority as enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys. From regulated industries like finance and healthcare to defense and critical infrastructure, the demand for confidential computing, where data is protected while in use, not just at rest or in transit, is accelerating.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Valkey version 8.1
With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.
With version 8.0 Redis Labs choose to switch to AGPLv3 license, and so is back as an OpenSource project, but lot of users already switch and want to keep valkey.
RPMs of Valkey version 8.1.3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 41 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: ⚙️ PHP version 8.3.24 and 8.4.11