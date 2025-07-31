news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally) - OMG! Ubuntu —

The extension is called Picture Desktop Widget because …That is what it is: a widget for your desktop that shows a picture. Using it, you can turn a section of your screen into your own personal art exhibition.

Once installed, point the widget at the location of a folder containing images you’d like to see displayed, and dial in an interval at which the pictures should change. You can set a size, position, and a corner radius (from sharp corners 0 to totally round 100).