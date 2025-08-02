news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 622: Interview with Mark Phillips - Technical Marketing Manager at the FreeBSD Foundation
This week Benedict interviews Mark Phillips , the Technical Marketing Manager at the FreeBSD Foundation, while they both are at a Hackathon in Germany.
Debian Family
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ microSD-express Pi Adapter is an ultra-small microSD Express adapter for the Raspberry Pi 5
We’ve just written about Will Whang’s RPI5-SDexpress-Hat board, which adds a microSD Express slot to the Raspberry Pi 5, but it’s not that small, and it’s using the 40-pin GPIO for power, so it’s not convenient if you want to install another Raspberry Pi HAT+. Vassily Petrov’s “microSD-express Pi Adapter” is a much smaller microSD Express adapter on a flexible PCB that plugs directly into the PCIe FFC connector and nothing else, driving power from the PCIe connector only.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl adds parallel host control
I’m convinced a lot of people have not yet figured out that curl has supported parallel downloads for six years already by now. Provided a practically unlimited number of URLs, curl can be asked to get them in a parallel fashion.
