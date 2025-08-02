today's leftovers

Tux Machines

ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

Arch Linux Installer Gets U2F Authentication and Bluetooth Support

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

Is Your IXP at Risk of Becoming a “Zombie”?

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.” 

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025

Linux 6.16
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download
The third monthly snapshot of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is available to download
 
I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner
Linux has always been great at holding onto its roots
5 of the best new Android apps and games to try this August
Why Linux Is My IDE
You can program without programming tools
KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It
KDE developers have announced that you can now test KDE Linux
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open
The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025
Sparky news 2025/07
The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025...
This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching
This week something was merged for Plasma 6.5 that a lot of people have been wanting for a long time
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.9 kernel
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks
today's howtos
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system
And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases
Testing KDE Linux
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More
today's howtos
False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Don’t worry, Samsung’s Android XR headset is still launching this year
6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux
Batocera Linux may seem like just another retro gaming distribution
Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami
We've been recommending GNU Jami along with other free communication tools for some time now
These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security
Although most Linux distros can be secured, some stand out by delivering advanced privacy and security features out of the box
Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts
DING (Desktop Icons New Generation) is what enables you to place app shortcuts
Free and Open Source Software
Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution
KaOS doesn’t follow the crowd; it sets its own course with a bold KDE twist
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux
Given how Microsoft is getting ready to pull the plug on Windows 10 this October, I've decided to skip the party this year
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Today in Techrights
The 4 Best Android Phone Brands for Linux Lovers
Buying a phone can sometimes be more stressful for Linux users than other people
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
News From FSF and GNU Projects
Mozilla on Buzzwords, Tor Browser, Thunderbird Update
Security Leftovers
Raspberry Pi and Programmable Computers
Red Hat Promotes Back Doors and Fake 'Studies' That It Paid For
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux and Native GNU/Linux Builds
Jack Wallen's Latest GNU/Linux Recommendations
today's howtos
Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD): Blaming the Wrong Things on "Linux"
I bought a cheap Android phone and learned a very expensive lesson
Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches
TUXEDO Computers specializes in Linux-focused laptops and desktops
I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites
I started my Linux journey with Raspberry Pi OS
Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM
Ubuntu 25.10 will make it easier to use hardware-backed full-disk encryption (FDE) integrated with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally)
Remember digital photo frames? Well, a new GNOME Shell extension brings one to the Linux desktop
Linux offers a wide array of music players
The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now
It’s been almost two years since my last update on this project
Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42
Many a Linux nerd is under a wrongful impression that I have some rancorous emotional investment toward different components of the operating system called Linux
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
LWN's Kernel Coverage
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More
LWN Coverage From DebConf25 in Brest
