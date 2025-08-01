news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some practical challenges of access management in 'IAM' systems
Suppose that you have a shiny new IAM system, and you take the 'access management' part of it seriously. Global access management is (or should be) simple; if you disable or suspect someone in your IAM system, they should wind up disabled everywhere. Well, they will wind up unable to authenticate. If they have existing credentials that are used without checking with your IAM system (including things like 'an existing SSH login'), you'll need some system to propagate the information that someone has been disabled in your IAM to consumers and arrange that existing sessions, credentials, and so on get shut down and revoked.
-
Adam Young: Find files to download from Apache default pages
Apache provides a pretty standard screen to display directoyr contents if you do not provide any mods. We post artifacts up to a local server that I later need to download. Here are my hacky notes using command line utilities. I probably will convert this to python next.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RubyMine on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ruby development on Ubuntu has never been more streamlined than with JetBrains RubyMine IDE. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides the perfect foundation for Ruby and Rails development, offering long-term stability and comprehensive package support that developers need for professional projects.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhpStorm on Fedora 42
PhpStorm stands as the premier PHP integrated development environment (IDE) for professional developers worldwide. Installing this powerful tool on Fedora 42 requires careful consideration of multiple installation methods and system optimization strategies.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Geeqie on Linux Mint 22
Managing digital photos and images efficiently requires powerful yet lightweight software that doesn’t compromise on features. Linux Mint 22 users often find themselves searching for an image viewer that goes beyond basic functionality, offering professional-grade capabilities without overwhelming system resources.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Corebird on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Modern GNU/Linux desktop users seeking dedicated Twitter/X client applications often encounter the name “Corebird” during their research. Unfortunately, those attempting to install this once-popular GTK+ Ex-Twitter client on Ubuntu 24.04 will face significant challenges.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Sublime Text stands as one of the most popular and powerful text editors available for GNU/Linux systems today. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple methods to install Sublime Text on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your specific needs and environment.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PHP OPcache stands as one of the most effective performance optimization tools available for PHP applications, offering dramatic improvements in server response times and resource utilization. This comprehensive guide walks you through the complete installation and configuration process on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring your web applications achieve maximum performance potential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ERPNext on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
ERPNext stands as one of the most powerful open-source Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions available today. This comprehensive business management software integrates accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), and project management into a single, unified platform.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. CMake stands as one of the most essential tools in modern software development, serving as a cross-platform build system generator that simplifies complex compilation processes.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on AlmaLinux 10
Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) stands as one of the most critical tools in modern network infrastructure management. This protocol enables system administrators to monitor, manage, and troubleshoot network devices and servers efficiently. For organizations seeking robust enterprise-grade solutions, implementing SNMP on AlmaLinux 10 provides exceptional stability and security.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on AlmaLinux 10
Drupal stands as one of the most powerful and flexible content management systems available today, powering millions of websites worldwide from small blogs to enterprise-level applications. When combined with AlmaLinux 10, a robust and secure enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, you create an ideal hosting environment that delivers exceptional performance, stability, and security.
-
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Enable SSH on Debian 13
In this blog post, we will explain how to enable SSH on Debian 13.
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install ERPNext on Debian 13
ERPNext is one of the best open-source ERP software systems you will ever see.