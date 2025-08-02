news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



Why Linux Is My IDE

You can program without programming tools, and integrated development environments (IDEs) are popular among developers. I take a different approach. I treat my Linux system, with its array of programming tools, as an IDE in itself.

IDEs are popular among developers because they provide access to all their tools, including an editor, an interpreter or compiler, a debugger, and even documentation. I can see why most developers would want their tools all in one place. I think I can achieve a similar experience by having separate apps in the Linux environment.

I like the idea of the Unix philosophy, of one small tool doing one job well. It may not be easy to achieve in practice, but I think it's something that's worth striving for.

It's telling that IDEs have thrived most on non-Linux or Unix platforms, particularly Windows. Windows has made less use of command-line tools, and launching processes is resource-intensive, so there's an incentive to favor larger programs that do more, including larger development systems.