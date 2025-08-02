news
Games: Academia, Video Games, and DuckStation
LabX Media Group ☛ Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival
Although players race to publish manuscripts to win the game, there’s a twist: Each published paper must be celebrated—forget to cheer, and you get penalized. “Among academics, mental health is a problem,” said Bai. He wanted his game to get people talking, laughing, and feeling more connected with each other. At the end of the game, each player defends their absurd, made-up papers for a final chance to earn additional points.
Dan Sinker ☛ The Amazing Art of the Video Game Marquee
These vintage marquees, to me, are such a beautiful vernacular artform that perfectly capture the moment where our lives were transitioning from the physical to the digital. So, during this long, hot summer, enjoy a gallery of video game marquees I took while walking around the Galloping Ghost.
"It's Easier To Just Walk Away" - Developer Of PS1 Emulator DuckStation Threatens To End Linux Support
Stenzek, the developer behind the excellent PS1 emulator DuckStation, has threatened to pull Linux support following issues with certain sectors of the community.
The developer's discontent stems from the fact that they are constantly being asked to fix broken DuckStation Linux packages created by third parties. As a result, he has submitted a pull request on PKGBUILD, a script used to create said DuckStation packages.