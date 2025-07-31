Jack Wallen's Latest GNU/Linux Recommendations

Linux is powerful, flexible, and can do just about anything.

However, to really get the most out of Linux and your computer(s), there are certain skills and habits you need to bolster; otherwise, you're not really enjoying the riches that can be mined from Linux.

Trust me, there are riches in that open-source operating system.

So, if you want to get serious about this, read on and consider these tips as essential to getting the most out of those computers.