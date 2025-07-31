news
Jack Wallen's Latest GNU/Linux Recommendations
-
ZDNet ☛ 10 ways true Linux power users get more out of the world's best OS
Linux is powerful, flexible, and can do just about anything.
However, to really get the most out of Linux and your computer(s), there are certain skills and habits you need to bolster; otherwise, you're not really enjoying the riches that can be mined from Linux.
Trust me, there are riches in that open-source operating system.
So, if you want to get serious about this, read on and consider these tips as essential to getting the most out of those computers.
-
ZDNet ☛ 5 Linux distros for businesses looking to save money and protect their assets
Businesses around the world may not realize this, but they absolutely depend on Linux and open-source. Without those two pieces of technology, we wouldn't have nearly the services and sites we now enjoy.
But Linux isn't just a good option for servers and technology stacks. Linux is also viable as a desktop operating system. Why? It's not only one of the most reliable platforms available, it's also very secure… and cost-effective.
Yeah, that ol' bottom line will grab your attention every time.
But which distributions should you consider? The choice can be a bit daunting, especially when you consider most Linux distributions will save you money and help protect your assets (think "data"). Let's take a look at the list I've put together.