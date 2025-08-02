news
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: July Edition 2025
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
TechRadar ☛ It’s ‘everywhere’ – Mozilla ramps up access with VPN now available on all Linux distros
Mozilla VPN can now be installed by Linux users via Flatpak on Flathub, expanding the accessibility of the VPN, which is now available on any compatible Linux distribution without the need for specific packages or extra configurations.
While the move doesn’t necessarily transform Mozilla into the best VPN on the market in terms of features, it represents an important boost for the spread of this privacy-focused VPN, which had so far only worked on Debian-based systems like Ubuntu, among Linux users.