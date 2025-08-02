Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux

Mozilla VPN can now be installed by Linux users via Flatpak on Flathub, expanding the accessibility of the VPN, which is now available on any compatible Linux distribution without the need for specific packages or extra configurations.

While the move doesn’t necessarily transform Mozilla into the best VPN on the market in terms of features, it represents an important boost for the spread of this privacy-focused VPN, which had so far only worked on Debian-based systems like Ubuntu, among Linux users.