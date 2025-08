Do you waddle the waddle?

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.”

original

Windows Falls Below 12% "Market Share" in India, the World's Largest Population

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025,

updated Aug 02, 2025



In India, only about 20% of Net-connected or Web-connected devices are laptops/desktops. So it ought not be so shocking that Windows slid to about 50% of desktops/laptops and combined with mobile Windows fall to under 12% (11.99% this month).

So far this month it looks like Windows is in trouble [1, 2]. █