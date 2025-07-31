Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.
The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.
The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.
Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.