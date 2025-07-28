Other Sites
The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.
The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.
Coming two and a half months after Shotcut 25.05, the Shotcut 25.07 release introduces a new Speech to Text model downloader, a new System Fusion theme, a Whisper.cpp (GGML) model downloader to the Speech to Text dialog, and an Outline video filter that uses the input alpha channel–useful with rich text or assets with a transparent background.
Android Leftovers
- This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
- Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
- Google rolls out redesign of Android’s QR code scanner
- There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]
- As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation...
- Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
- After more than forty years, everyone knows that it’s time to retire the X Window System – X11 for short – on account of it being old and decrepit
- Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
- Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
- Computers and the older generation
- It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
- 7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
- Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic
- Review: deepin 25.0.1
- After a handful of days with deepin, I'm still not sure how to feel about this distribution
- My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux
- My laptop could not upgrade to Windows 11, so I decided to move to Linux
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications
- I don’t remember the last time I used a printer
- Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
- First off, it’s beautiful. No other Linux desktop can match the aesthetic of Budgie. What you’ll find with Budgie is a fairly typical layout (although with a bit more panache).
- Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good
- How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts
- I took OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' for a spin this week and compared it to Fedora
- My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low
- In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros
- Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming
- I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day
- 5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support
- Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare
- Three Years [original]
- Running a site is harder now than it was one or two decades ago
- GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
- There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar
- SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud
- We are pleased to announce that SparkyLinux and Astian Inc
- 5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android
- Want to share selected files between your Android smartphone and Linux computer
- Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU
- It is supported on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, and has a typical power draw of less than 8 W
- Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
- This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
- This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
- Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
- Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
- Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"
- Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time
- DragonFly 6.4.2 released
- 6.4.1 brings a number of bug fixes and driver additions. 6.4.2 adds fixes for the installer, ipv6, and for userland programs that create many subprocesses.
- 'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
- The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
- Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature
- The addition of a Linux terminal to Android was long overdue
- FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
- The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades
- Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend
- In my never-ending quest to find the perfect Linux distribution
- FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
- The FreeBSD Laptop project continues – and plans to offer a very visible change
- Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive
- I enjoy reading and watching the writings and videos that Protesilaos publishes on his website
- Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond
- It’s the default file format for LibreOffice Writer
- Microsoft, anybody home?
- You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
- Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
- Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
