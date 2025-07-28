news
Programming Leftovers
Bringing together Clazy and Clang-Tidy
I am excited to announce a major improvement to the Clazy project: Clazy now integrates seamlessly with Clang-Tidy!
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Git default options
Git has become a fundamental part of our developers' daily routine that it’s hard to remember our lives without it. And yet, most of us use a limited set of commands and options. Today, I want to focus on two commands most developers probably use every day and look at the defaults behind them.
Julik Tarkhanov ☛ Hexatetrahedral Rails - Julik Tarkhanov
And then… by the same token, you can add ActiveJobs into the same module. And controllers, should you want to. It’s almost a Rails Engine, but not quite because you do not hook into the complex (and perilous) Rails initialization cycle, do not install migrations, etc. You just add a signal that a particular model lives inside of a particular domain and when you need to do something with that domain – the module is your entry point. Not for calling methods and functions, but for understanding the domain.
So, next time you see a “hexatetrahedral Rails application” in the wild - show it some grace, but be aware that it is of a fashion that has not become timeless. Maybe next decade?
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Analysing FIT data with Perl: interactive data analysis
Printing statistics to the terminal or plotting data extracted from FIT files is all well and good. One problem is that the feedback loops are long. Sometimes questions are better answered by playing with the data directly. Enter the Perl Data Language.
Arne Sommer ☛ An Odd Date with Raku - Arne Sommer
You are given a date in the format YYYY-MM-DD.
Write a script to convert it into binary date.
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Python: Introduction to Timestamps and Time Strings
A timestamp can be thought of as a numerical record that captures exactly when something happened.
