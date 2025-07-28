And then… by the same token, you can add ActiveJobs into the same module. And controllers, should you want to. It’s almost a Rails Engine, but not quite because you do not hook into the complex (and perilous) Rails initialization cycle, do not install migrations, etc. You just add a signal that a particular model lives inside of a particular domain and when you need to do something with that domain – the module is your entry point. Not for calling methods and functions, but for understanding the domain.

So, next time you see a “hexatetrahedral Rails application” in the wild - show it some grace, but be aware that it is of a fashion that has not become timeless. Maybe next decade?