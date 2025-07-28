Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

I recently found, under the rain, next to a book swap box, a pile of 90's “software magazines” which I spent my evening cleaning, drying, and sorting in the days afterwards.

Magazine cover CDs with nary a magazine

Those magazines are a peculiar thing in France, using the mechanism of “Commission paritaire des publications et des agences de presse” or “Commission paritaire” for short. This structure exists to assess whether a magazine can benefit from state subsidies for the written press (whether on paper at the time, and also the internet nowadays), which include a reduced VAT charge (2.1% instead of 20%), reduced postal rates, and tax exemptions.